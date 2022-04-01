×

TshisaLIVE

Tebogo Thobejane hopes to inspire young women as she joins 'Diep City'

01 April 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Tebogo Thobejane excited to be back on the small screen with a new role.
Image: Instagram/ Tebogo Thobejane
Image: Instagram/ Tebogo Thobejane

Tebogo Thobejane is excited to be back on the small screen pursuing her first love — acting. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the actress and podcaster could not answer what led to her exit from SABC2's Muvhango in which she played the character of a wedding planner, Belinda. She claimed she was not told she was no longer part of the show. 

While drama has filled her life, thanks to her former friend Inno Morlong, Tebogo says she's focused on getting her bag, and joining Mzansi Magic's Diep City is a testament to that.

“I'm acting on a TV series. I've been on Muvhango. I have two businesses that I'm running. I've just bought my own property. I'm winning,” Tebogo tells TshisaLIVE.

Talking about her role on Diep City the actress says it a small one, but she's grateful for the chance.

“It's not a big role but it was something. I've been hustling as a child. I'm an inspiration, and people are yet to see more from me.”

For a long time, Tebogo on social media has been known as a slay queen who is affiliated with affluent people. But now the focus is on her brand as an actress and podcaster on City Girls produced by MacG's network.

“We should let people do what they have to do to survive but also do it from a well-informed perspective.

“People think girls like me, doors are always open for them. I think by now I should have a reality show, which I don't. We try to represent girls who work and are pushing for business,” she says.

