Tebogo Thobejane hopes to inspire young women as she joins 'Diep City'

While drama has filled her life, thanks to her former friend Inno Morlong, Tebogo says she's focused on getting her bag, and joining Mzansi Magic's Diep City is a testament to that.

“I'm acting on a TV series. I've been on Muvhango. I have two businesses that I'm running. I've just bought my own property. I'm winning,” Tebogo tells TshisaLIVE.

Talking about her role on Diep City the actress says it a small one, but she's grateful for the chance.

“It's not a big role but it was something. I've been hustling as a child. I'm an inspiration, and people are yet to see more from me.”