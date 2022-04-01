Terry on her #BBM exit, dating Vyno and getting back to ‘Only Fans’

Former Big Brother contestant Gugu Bonga, aka Terry Treasure, is ready to pursue love and launch her career after her exit from Big Brother Mzansi.

She's already posted a comeback video on Only Fans announcing her return. Terry doesn't have a Twitter account but caught wind of her trending after her exit from the competition on March 27.

“Seeing the positive messages made leaving the show so much better. When I came out of the house I was very nervures about what's going to happen and how I should feel. I don't plan on stopping Only Fans. I'm glad to be back. I don't feel any qualms about not getting the R1m, but I know I'm going to get it regardless,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Two weeks after Terry joined the show and was voted head of house, she figured playing nice with as many people as possible would help her manoeuvre around the show, but she ended up butting heads with former contestant Dinky Bliss, who took to her social media timeline to share explicit images of her when she left the show.

“My mom was not happy with what Dinky had done and she wants us to sue. But I was mature and thought I'm not about to entertain that. I feel like I've moved past that/ I was not even outside and she did that. It's whatever. I blocked her.”