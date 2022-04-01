Terry on her #BBM exit, dating Vyno and getting back to ‘Only Fans’
‘I don’t have qualms about not getting the R2m. I know I’m going to get it regardless’
Former Big Brother contestant Gugu Bonga, aka Terry Treasure, is ready to pursue love and launch her career after her exit from Big Brother Mzansi.
She's already posted a comeback video on Only Fans announcing her return. Terry doesn't have a Twitter account but caught wind of her trending after her exit from the competition on March 27.
“Seeing the positive messages made leaving the show so much better. When I came out of the house I was very nervures about what's going to happen and how I should feel. I don't plan on stopping Only Fans. I'm glad to be back. I don't feel any qualms about not getting the R1m, but I know I'm going to get it regardless,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Two weeks after Terry joined the show and was voted head of house, she figured playing nice with as many people as possible would help her manoeuvre around the show, but she ended up butting heads with former contestant Dinky Bliss, who took to her social media timeline to share explicit images of her when she left the show.
“My mom was not happy with what Dinky had done and she wants us to sue. But I was mature and thought I'm not about to entertain that. I feel like I've moved past that/ I was not even outside and she did that. It's whatever. I blocked her.”
She might not have won the R2m cash prize, but she's happy to have made it to the ninth week of the show and to have won a former contestant's heart.
Adult content creator and former contestant Vyno and Terry had sparks flying on the show, and recently made their relationship official.
“We are definitely dating and are in a good place. We're also trying to figure it out because it's early days since I came out. He's already established himself because he's been out for about a month. But things are really good thus far.”
Pursuing a relationship on the show was far from her intention, Terry said, let alone doing it on-screen with thousands of people watching her.
“It was so weird. It felt like we were dating in a box. I never intended catching feelings for Vyno. I wanted to friendzone him but something just happened.”
Okaaayyyyy😍😍😍🥺🥺🥺the boo surprised His Queen 😍😍😍so lovely! #BBMzansi #TerryTreasure𓃵 #vyno #Tervy pic.twitter.com/J61NLF8PyD— KEEPING UP WITH TERVY❤️ (@KUWTervy) March 29, 2022
Using the attention she's gained through the show, Terry is looking to get into yoga instructing and adding more flexibility to her page by promoting sexual wellness.
“I don't want to take this fame thing for granted. I want to monetise as much as I can and be as influential in the most positive way I possibly can. Just money and good vibes. Sexual wellness and safety through. I'm crossing my fingers to partner with some condom brands and spread awareness about sexual wellness as a whole.”
The reality show bug has bitten her and Terry said she'd be open to doing more.
