WATCH | 'All is fair in love and war' — three of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's pranks on each other
April Fool's is a time for pranks and laughter, just like the time Rachel Kolisi pulled a prank on hubby Siya.
The pair frequently poke fun at each other and are not afraid to look silly on camera.
WASH YOUR FACE
In a video shared by Rachel on Instagram recently, she puts cream on her hand as she hides.
As Siya walks past, Rachel pushes whipped cream into his face. He quickly wipes it off and smudges it on her face too.
“I got him," she said, laughing.
SLEEPING BEAUTY
Rachel got her revenge on Siya after he posted a video of her sleeping during her birthday. "This is 32," he captioned the post, with laughing emojis.
'LEAKED' MESSAGE
Rachel jokingly shared how Siya was not as humble as everyone thought.
She also asked her husband’s team mate Lukhanyo Am to “come and get your friend”.
