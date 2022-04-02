DJ Shimza is fully booked until June as he gears up to tour around the world

DJ Themba Nkosi, popularly known as Euphonik, also took to his timeline to reveal he achieved his lifelong dream when he bagged a residency gig at a nightclub in Las Vegas called Zouk.

While he waits to start the gig from July this year, Euphonik said he was aiming to get a residency gig in Ibiza.

“Childhood dream. God is good all the time. Looking forward to my first set of dates at @ZoukGroupLV in July, August, September and October!” he wrote.

“Next we get on our knees and pray to God for an Ibiza residency.”