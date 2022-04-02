DJ Shimza is fully booked until June as he gears up to tour around the world
DJ Shimza has announced he's fully booked until June this year.
“I’m fully booked until the end of June around the world.” he wrote on his Twitter.
Shimza shared his tour dates on his social media timelines on Monday, revealing he will travel to Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, London, Indonesia and more from April 1.
DJ Themba Nkosi, popularly known as Euphonik, also took to his timeline to reveal he achieved his lifelong dream when he bagged a residency gig at a nightclub in Las Vegas called Zouk.
While he waits to start the gig from July this year, Euphonik said he was aiming to get a residency gig in Ibiza.
“Childhood dream. God is good all the time. Looking forward to my first set of dates at @ZoukGroupLV in July, August, September and October!” he wrote.
“Next we get on our knees and pray to God for an Ibiza residency.”
Gigi Lamayne also announced she'd be performing beyond our borders in Las Vegas later this year at the Mundi Awards after party.
The rapper reflected on her journey before she was in the limelight and said her dedication and hard work kept her on the grind.
“Flashback of where I’m from. Chelsea buns were R5. I used to buy that and eat it all day at school. School was from 8am to 4pm. Nobody knew how hungry I’d ge.t
“God made it work for me though. It’s been a long road. I’m proud of what I’ve become. Performing in Vegas again.”
