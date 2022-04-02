Sammy Sosa celebrates 16 months of sobriety.

Monday marked 16 months of sobriety for media personality Sam Lehoko, better known as Sammy Sosa, and she's incredibly proud of her herself and her journey thus far.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother of two expressed her heartfelt gratitude to have reached the milestone.

“16 months today. Grateful for the programme and those who continuously support me. Living in gratitude.”

When she celebrated 12 months last November, Sammy said she was grateful for life and being able to finally fully show up for her family and friends.

“Though my story isn’t one I have shared with many, today I sit with far more courage than I ever did.

“Today, I am able to show up for my two beautiful children, my colleagues, my friends, my family and myself. By setting a foundation of recovery, I have found myself and that balance I have been searching for,” she wrote.