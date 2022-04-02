×

TshisaLIVE

Sammy Sosa celebrates 16 months of sobriety

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 April 2022 - 14:00
Media personality Sammy Sosa has reached an incredible milestone.
Image: Instagram/Sam Lehoko

Monday marked 16 months of sobriety for media personality Sam Lehoko, better known as Sammy Sosa, and she's incredibly proud of her herself and her journey thus far.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother of two expressed her heartfelt gratitude to have reached the milestone.

“16 months today. Grateful for the programme and those who continuously support me. Living in gratitude.”

When she celebrated 12 months last November, Sammy said she was grateful for life and being able to finally fully show up for her family and friends.

“Though my story isn’t one I have shared with many, today I sit with far more courage than I ever did.

“Today, I am able to show up for my two beautiful children, my colleagues, my friends, my family and myself. By setting a foundation of recovery, I have found myself and that balance I have been searching for,” she wrote.

Image: Instagram/Sammy Sosa

The media personality acknowledged she's made some bad choices but said she's grateful her journey has allowed her to make amends.

“Yes, I made some horrible choices and, yes, I’ve hurt people who are closest to me. However I choose to take accountability and made my amends. This is one of the many gifts of recovery.”

She encouraged those in the same boat to take it one day at a time.

Read the full post below:

