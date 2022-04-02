SNAP | Aww, cute — K Naomi gives fans first look at her daughter

Media personality K Naomi Phakathi has finally given Mzansi a chance to see how her cute her bundle of joy is by revealing her child's face for the first time on the socials.

Gushing about a kind of happiness she's never known, Naomi penned a heartfelt caption with the snap that showed her and her baby in matchy-matchy outfits.

“I can’t get over how much I love you Baby P. I pray and wish I really do right with you, that’s my plan. I assure you I’ll never leave your side, I’ll hold your hand throughout this thing called life and love and support you. The world is such an interesting place but what I know for sure is that with God, your dad and I, your siblings, family and friends you’ll grow up to be such a beautiful queen with a good heart and strong mind I love you. You are a big part of my happiness.”

See the beautiful snap below: