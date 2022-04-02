SNAP | Aww, cute — K Naomi gives fans first look at her daughter
Media personality K Naomi Phakathi has finally given Mzansi a chance to see how her cute her bundle of joy is by revealing her child's face for the first time on the socials.
Gushing about a kind of happiness she's never known, Naomi penned a heartfelt caption with the snap that showed her and her baby in matchy-matchy outfits.
“I can’t get over how much I love you Baby P. I pray and wish I really do right with you, that’s my plan. I assure you I’ll never leave your side, I’ll hold your hand throughout this thing called life and love and support you. The world is such an interesting place but what I know for sure is that with God, your dad and I, your siblings, family and friends you’ll grow up to be such a beautiful queen with a good heart and strong mind I love you. You are a big part of my happiness.”
See the beautiful snap below:
K Naomi and Tshepo Phakathi recently tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, and SA loved every moment shared on the socials — with good reason.
The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends and family in Houghton, Johannesburg.
Some of Mzansi’s A-listers who were at the pair's nuptials shared pictures of the glamorous wedding day on their social media accounts.
Business moguls Basetsana and her hubby Romeo Kumalo, media personality Pearl Modiadie, celebrity chef and presenter Lorna Maseko, radio personality Ayanda MVP, and YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza were among the guests who attended the lavish wedding.
In another Instagram post, Naomi thanked her friends for showing up for her.
