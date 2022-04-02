×

TshisaLIVE

'There was a time I thought I'd never see this day': Somizi on Bahumi's graduation

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 April 2022 - 10:00
Somizi Mhlongo is a proud dad.
Image: GH Mumm/Instagram

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and actress Palesa M are super-proud parents after witnessing their daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Taking to social media to share the wonderful occasion, both wrote how happy they were to witness the glorious moment. 

Palesa and Somizi shared a brief video in which Bahumi can be seen in her graduation gown, looking radiant as always, greeting her guests at the ceremony.

In the background you can hear other graduates' names being called out, while Bahumi beams with joy as she runs back to her place to wait for her name to be called.

Somizi gushed over his daughter in a caption to the video. The Idols SA judge recalled: “There was a time I thought I’d never live to see this day ... So proud of her ... the first to ever graduate in our family ... Congrats baby girl ... ”

In true SomG style, the proud dad also joked that it is now time for her to pay back all her school fees, which he said must be more than R2m.

Watch the video below:

Proud mama Palesa also shared snaps on Instagram.

Check the snaps out below:

