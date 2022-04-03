Basetsana Kumalo celebrates her 48th birthday with a gratitude letter

Though she can give 30-year-old's a run for their money, media personality and mogul Basetsana Kumalo recently celebrated her 48th trip around the sun and she's grateful for life.

Taking to her Instagram, Basetsana thanked God for life and said she was filled with gratitude on her birthday.

"This is the day the Lord has made and I will rejoice and be glad in it. I wake up today with a heart filled with gratitude, I wake up today with thanksgiving in my heart, I wake up today with gladness in my heart, I wake today with sheer joy in my spirit. For the joy of the Lord is my strength. (Nehemiah 8:10)."

Listing her gratitude list Bassie counted her blessings, thankful that all the things - good and bad - that she's endured have moulded her into the woman she is today.

"On this 48th chapter, today I am thankful for the gift of life, I am thankful for good health, today I am thankful for all the blessings that abound in my life. Today I am thankful for family and friends, I am thankful for all the people I work with near and far. Today I am thankful for all the love that surrounds me. I am grateful for the lessons I have learned. I am grateful for life experiences - the good, the bad and the ugly. They have defined the woman I am today. I continue to pray for guidance and wisdom as I journey in life. Today is gratitude day for me as I celebrate my birthday," she said.

Watch the video below: