Dineo Ranaka says women cheat and do it better

Media personality Dineo Ranaka said women are not angels and are capable of cheating.

She recently shared parts of her personal life, including her relationship with ex-bae Blacklez, her ex-husband, female DJs and more.

In a recent episode of Podcast And Chill the crew was in Polokwane for a brunch featuring Dineo.

She said women rarely leave when they are cheated on, but they will return the favour.

“Who wants to get divorced? Nobody gets married to want to get divorced, so we forgive the cheating, right, but we are going to cheat, and we are going to do it clean . While you are busy messing up you are going to feel like you are the only messed up person in the relationship because we eat and wipe our mouths. You guys eat and come home messy.”

Watch the full interview below: