Dineo Ranaka says women cheat and do it better
‘Women are not angels. I can forgive you for cheating, but trust me, I am going to get you’
Media personality Dineo Ranaka said women are not angels and are capable of cheating.
She recently shared parts of her personal life, including her relationship with ex-bae Blacklez, her ex-husband, female DJs and more.
In a recent episode of Podcast And Chill the crew was in Polokwane for a brunch featuring Dineo.
She said women rarely leave when they are cheated on, but they will return the favour.
“Who wants to get divorced? Nobody gets married to want to get divorced, so we forgive the cheating, right, but we are going to cheat, and we are going to do it clean . While you are busy messing up you are going to feel like you are the only messed up person in the relationship because we eat and wipe our mouths. You guys eat and come home messy.”
Watch the full interview below:
The star was very private about her now failed marriage, and Mzansi only found out she was divorced when she charted the Twitter trends list last December after a video of her in a heated exchange with Sechaba Thole surfaced online.
In the viral video she can be heard passionately speaking about the difference between clout and fame.
“I am too big for you f**king mother**s n**ga. Too big. It is not even about clout and celebrity status. I work too damn hard to be a healthy woman,” she told Sechaba.
In a series of Instagram posts, Dineo shared memes that revealed to her followers that she couldn’t be happier about being divorced.
“Divorce: Was it worth it? F*** yeah!” she wrote.
Dineo also poked fun of her wedding by sharing a clown image. She jokingly said that was the makeup she should have worn on the day.
