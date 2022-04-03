KwaZulu-Natal tourism gets welcome boost as Tom Cruise touches down for Mission Impossible shoots

KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism industry is getting a boost, thanks to the presence of US actor Tom Cruise who is shooting scenes for the eighth instalment of Mission Impossible.

Cruise was spotted travelling by helicopter a few days ago in Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Herald reported that he was also shooting scenes in the Drakensberg.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not just for the leisure tourism industry but holistically for the province and businesses in KZN,” said Brett Tungay, chairperson of FEDHASA in the province in a statement on Sunday.

“Accommodation establishments are filling up as more international celebrities explore the beautiful province and we look forward to hosting more international celebrities,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission COO Jackie Motsepe said it was with warm hearts that the people of the province welcomed and hosted the actor.