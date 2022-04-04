×

TshisaLIVE

100,000 hand-strung flowers and a star-studded guest list: Inside Tamaryn Green’s fairytale wedding

04 April 2022 - 13:30 By Joy Mphande
Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green and businessman Zesimdumise ‘Ze’ Nxumalo are married.
Image: Instagram/ Tamaryn Green

Congratulations are in order for Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green and businessman Zesimdumise "Ze" Nxumalo after they tied the knot. 

The couple have been together for nearly three years and were engaged at Singita Sweni Lodge in Mpumalanga in April 2021. Tamaryn walked down the aisle this past weekend at Quoin Rock Wine Estate. 

The couple's dreamy wedding included a stunning floral backdrop with more than 100,000 hand-strung flowers on the stage where they exchanged vows.

"Here’s to the best day of my life. Husband and wife," Tamaryn captioned the post on her Instagram timeline. 

Media personality and mogul Basetsana Kumalo, media personality K Naomi, Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch, 947 host Anele Mdoda, media personality Minnie Dlamini, author Khaya Dlanga and social media influencer Tshepi Vundla were some of the stars spotted at the celebration. 

See the pictures below:

