TshisaLIVE

‘A symbol of hope’ —KZN ANC congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 April 2022 - 08:34
DJ Black Coffee won the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy for his album 'Subconsciously'.
Image: Gallo Images/ Darren Stewart

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has joined the voices in celebration of DJ Black Coffee winning a prestigious Grammy Award.

The star won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously. It is the first time a SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.

Black Coffee was born in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal and has often spoken about growing up in the area.

The ANC in the province said the star is a symbol of hope for aspiring DJs and music producers.

“He is highly driven and has made a profound impact on the lives of millions of people across the province. It is not sheer luck that has propelled him to greater heights but hard work, forthrightness and courage. We pay tribute to the great son of this province who has represented all of us with distinction.

“Despite being an internationally acclaimed DJ, with major international collaborations and gigs, he always finds time to extend warmth everyone he meets.

“Whenever he is approached by members of society w in KwaZulu-Natal, he always receives them with a generous spirit and charming smile, making everybody comfortable in the company of such a towering giant of our times.”

It said that while Black Coffee’s achievement was a success for the province and country, more support needs to be given to the creative industry.

“This sector has not reached the level we all desire. We believe this is the opportune time to put in place tangible programmes to ensure that we discover more Black Coffees.

“We are calling on the ANC government at all levels to rollout tangible programmes to resuscitate the creative industry following the devastating impact caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Many artists and household brands are languishing at home and subjected to poverty as a result of lockdown regulations. Government must move with speed to turn around the situation.”

