‘Bieber Mantashe’ — Justin’s ‘Gwede’ suit gets tongues wagging
International superstar Justin Bieber may have millions of fans around the world and designers no doubt tripping over themselves to dress him, but the Baby singer seems to have taken fashion advice from uncle Gwede Mantashe, the mineral resources and energy minister.
Justin nearly caused a social media meltdown when he rocked up at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas dressed in an oversized suit.
While the fashion police were going through the docket to figure out what crime to charge him with, South Africans were getting hectic déjà vu vibes from Gwede's famous suit.
The chest pains were real and led to a flood of reactions on social media.
Gwede Mantashe influenced Justin Bieber for the GRAMMYs outfit. SA be proud🙌🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/Er8bhX7Kom— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) April 4, 2022
Gwede Mantashe seems to have inspired Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/duE77lpjyr— king Keith (@KaConfessor) April 4, 2022
Justin Bieber has the same designer as Museveni pic.twitter.com/74DThhka8U— African (@ali_naka) April 4, 2022
With Gwede's suit on display, SA was well represented at the prestigious awards.
DJ Black Coffee walked away with the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously. It is the first time a SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.
Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony last night, becoming the first South African to do so.
Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej.
