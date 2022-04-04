×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Bieber Mantashe’ — Justin’s ‘Gwede’ suit gets tongues wagging

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 April 2022 - 13:27
Look familiar? Justin Bieber's suit gave SA fans chest pains.
Look familiar? Justin Bieber's suit gave SA fans chest pains.
Image: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA

International superstar Justin Bieber may have millions of fans around the world and designers no doubt tripping over themselves to dress him, but the Baby singer seems to have taken fashion advice from uncle Gwede Mantashe, the mineral resources and energy minister.

Justin nearly caused a social media meltdown when he rocked up at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas dressed in an oversized suit.

Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 2022.
Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

While the fashion police were going through the docket to figure out what crime to charge him with, South Africans were getting hectic déjà vu vibes from Gwede's famous suit.

The chest pains were real and led to a flood of reactions on social media.

With Gwede's suit on display, SA was well represented at the prestigious awards.

DJ Black Coffee walked away with the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously. It is the first time a SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony last night, becoming the first South African to do so.

Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej.

READ MORE

WATCH | ‘Thank God for the power of music’ — The moment DJ Black Coffee made history with his Grammy win

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Halala! DJ Black Coffee wins his first Grammy

DJ Black Coffee made history with his Grammy win.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Batiste wins album honour, Zelenskyy makes appeal at Grammys

Multi-genre artist Jon Batiste won Album of the Year and R&B duo Silk Sonic took two top honours at a Grammy Awards ceremony that featured a surprise ...
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nkanyiso Bhengu shows off his body transformation after weight loss journey TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi Mhlongo weighs in on the Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Oscars drama' TshisaLIVE
  3. Terry on her #BBM exit, dating Vyno and getting back to ‘Only Fans’ TshisaLIVE
  4. 'There was a time I thought I'd never see this day': Somizi on Bahumi's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sole survivor of accident that claimed the lives of Mpura and Killer Kau ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails