TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee has more than a Grammy in his trophy cabinet: Here are some of the other awards he has won

04 April 2022 - 12:09 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Black Coffee made Mzansi proud with his Grammy win.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

Congratulations are in order for internationally acclaimed and SA-born DJ Black Coffee after he nabbed his first Grammy Award.

Taking to Twitter the DJ expressed his gratitude: “Grammy Award-winning artist.”

The star won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album Subconsciously.

The award is the latest addition to his ever-growing rack of trophies.

He has won local awards including several SA Music Awards (Samas) and the Best Album award at the Dance Music Awards in 2019.

Here are a few of the international awards Black Coffee has scooped over the years.

Ibiza's What's on Nightlife Awards

Black Coffee's hard work at Ibiza paid off when he was given an award for Best International Set at the What's on Nightlife Awards ceremony.

Clubbing TV Award

Black Coffee and David Guetta bagged the Clubbing TV award for the Best Going Deep Music Video for Drive, the song that made Mzansi put on their dancing shoes in 2019.

The awards aim to celebrate the best house music videos.

Five international DJ Awards

The star has several international DJ awards including in Breakthrough DJ of the Year, Dance Nation of the Year and Best Deep House DJ categories.

BET Award

Black Coffee made history in 2016 when he became the first SoA artist to walk away with a BET Award in the category Best International Act — Africa

