Black Coffee has more than a Grammy in his trophy cabinet: Here are some of the other awards he has won
Congratulations are in order for internationally acclaimed and SA-born DJ Black Coffee after he nabbed his first Grammy Award.
Taking to Twitter the DJ expressed his gratitude: “Grammy Award-winning artist.”
The star won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album Subconsciously.
Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022
The award is the latest addition to his ever-growing rack of trophies.
He has won local awards including several SA Music Awards (Samas) and the Best Album award at the Dance Music Awards in 2019.
Here are a few of the international awards Black Coffee has scooped over the years.
Ibiza's What's on Nightlife Awards
Black Coffee's hard work at Ibiza paid off when he was given an award for Best International Set at the What's on Nightlife Awards ceremony.
Clubbing TV Award
Black Coffee and David Guetta bagged the Clubbing TV award for the Best Going Deep Music Video for Drive, the song that made Mzansi put on their dancing shoes in 2019.
The awards aim to celebrate the best house music videos.
One in the bag for #Drive" Music Video wt @davidguetta @delilahmontagu1 #clubtvawards #france pic.twitter.com/SpDgTqS09Z— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2019
Five international DJ Awards
The star has several international DJ awards including in Breakthrough DJ of the Year, Dance Nation of the Year and Best Deep House DJ categories.
One more for the Culture 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 26, 2017
Thank you for the Votes,Love and Continued Support.#deephouse2017 #ibiza #Godsveryown #onemanband pic.twitter.com/kJTw8Igjlw
BET Award
Black Coffee made history in 2016 when he became the first SoA artist to walk away with a BET Award in the category Best International Act — Africa
