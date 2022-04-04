Halala! DJ Black Coffee wins his first Grammy
DJ Black Coffee is the toast of SA on Monday after winning his first Grammy award.
The star won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously.
It is the first time a SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.
Black Coffee was accompanied on stage to collect his Grammy by his son Esona.
“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech, also thanking his team.
Congratulations to @RealBlackCoffee for winning the GRAMMY for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album 🔥🎧🌍 From Africa to the world!— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) April 3, 2022
📸: @jennifer_su #AfricanExcellence pic.twitter.com/f9wrxBGm9D
He was up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award.
Taking to social media after the win, Black Coffee shared a picture of himself on stage, captioning it “Grammy-award winning artist”.
Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022
Black Coffee has been touring the world for several years, winning awards and acclaim across the planet, including several SA Music Awards, five international DJ Awards and a BET Award.
He had earlier said his nomination for a Grammy had left him with “no words”.
He was not the only South African at the awards. SA-born comedian Trevor Noah was a host at the awards and Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej in the category.
Friends and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Black Coffee after his historic win.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Grammy Award Winner Black Coffee. Let that sink in.— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) April 3, 2022
Congratulations Grootmaan @RealBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/V8wkmlrrsi
Congratulations Coffla!!! Wow!!! https://t.co/7NmscoIplM— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 3, 2022
Vukani💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽— Thembisile Q (@Thembisile_Q) April 3, 2022
Black Coffee won a Grammy 🥳🎉🍾 pic.twitter.com/4OhbSi6Ddp
God is definitely aligning you with your will, and leading you to where you need to be. There's power in writing it down! Congratulations on your achievement! 😊👏🏾💕https://t.co/ftBFjM2sG7— Anitta G𓃵 (@GubayoAnitta) April 3, 2022
Congrats @RealBlackCoffee !!!!🎉🎊🥳🍾🎈👏🏼🍻🥳🎊🎉🍻 https://t.co/G5jD9S6FxB— Baby Maxine (@MaxineAshley) April 3, 2022
