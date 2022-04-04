POLL | Could Black Coffee’s success be replicated by other SA artists?
Black Coffee's Grammy success has sparked a debate on whether the SA government is doing enough to empower SA artists to replicate the DJ's success.
The star won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously. It is the first time an SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.
Black Coffee was accompanied on stage to collect his Grammy by his son Esona.
“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech, also thanking his team.
The win has been celebrated across the world and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it would inspire the next generation of artists to follow in Black Coffee's path.
However, it called for reforms in the creative industry to ensure the success of other SA artists.
“This sector has not reached the level we desire. We believe this is an opportune time to put in place tangible programmes to ensure that we discover more Black Coffees.
“We are calling on the ANC government at all levels to rollout tangible programmes to resuscitate the creative industry after the devastating impact of Covid-19.
“Many artists and household brands are languishing at home and subjected to poverty as a result of lockdown regulations. Government must move with speed to turn around the situation.”
Black Coffee believes others will follow in his footsteps, dedicating the award to young people in Africa.
“African kids who are watching, they may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage like this. I want to say to them it is possible. The award is not just for me, and it’s not just about music alone, this is about anything they want to do. This Grammy is a symbol of that, that it’s possible to get here,” he said in an interview after the win.
