POLL | Could Black Coffee’s success be replicated by other SA artists?

Black Coffee's Grammy success has sparked a debate on whether the SA government is doing enough to empower SA artists to replicate the DJ's success.

The star won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously. It is the first time an SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.

Black Coffee was accompanied on stage to collect his Grammy by his son Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech, also thanking his team.

The win has been celebrated across the world and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it would inspire the next generation of artists to follow in Black Coffee's path.

However, it called for reforms in the creative industry to ensure the success of other SA artists.