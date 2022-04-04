‘Umlando’ hitmaker Toss talks about fame, and sheds light on crying video

Children cry when they see him and he can hardly walk around without someone stopping him for a picture. That’s the level of stardom Pholoso Masombuka, aka “Toss”, has achieved since the release of his hit single Umlando with 9umba and Mdoovar in January 2022.

It's had 270-million views on TikTok, 112,000 videos created, and more than 7.5-million streams on digital streaming platforms. Jägermeister and Africori launched the music video recently to celebrate the song's platinum status.

“It feels amazing and scary at the same time, but I’m enjoying the moment. I’m trying not to get succumbed by the pressure, I’m trying to keep it as solid as I can. Sometimes it can get overwhelming because people expect you to be happy all the time, but I’m handling quite well,” Toss told TshisaLIVE.

It's been a long time coming as he's wanted to succeed in the music industry since he was suspended from the Kaizer Chiefs’ development programme before he “misbehaved”. Now he wants to make the most of the fame as he feels he's been given a second chance.

He's looked up to Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C and more for inspiration to achieve what he has today.

“I’m running for that Cassper status, that stadium status. Cassper is everything to me, he’s a legend. That guy is the one who made me believe guy like me from the township can do what I’m doing today. He switched the narrative. His music has touched me in a very big way. When I met him the first time, the energy was crazy. It felt like I had known him for a while,” he said.