YFM's DJ FAE FAE on using Bonang Matheba's career blueprint to build her own

When FAE FAE was studying to obtain her BA degree in public governance at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus in 2013, she auditioned for campus radio and was hired as a news anchor for UJFM but had to leave the station in her second year after she fell pregnant, got married and got divorced after having a baby.

Those events in her life led to her wanting to rebuild her career, after the stories of American award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson and media personality Bonang Matheba starting afresh.

“I want to be an advocate for girls working and not waiting for a man to put you on. I had to learn the hard way, and I feel like my story, having to start from scratch, I had nothing, and I had a child to feed. Mentally I had to get myself out of a really dark place and started having goals and visions and I've come a long way since then.”

FAE Fae's career catapulted when she became the first SA DJ to ever play a live-stream set on Atlanta-based beat portal BPM Supreme which saw her later be a part of various renowned productions, namely Soundcity Africa, Channel O’s Lockdown House Party Season 2 & 3, Pop Bottles Groovestreet, MTV Base DJ takeover, and Oh Ship 2022 as the only female DJ. She was also recently a part of Adidas #ImPossible festival and is now in the running for DjaneTop's top 100 best female DJs in the world.

“Watching Bonang, I realised the fact that she was always about Africa. She's all about females, she puts females on. She has got content that you can still go back and watch and say you could do it in 2022. I've never met her but I appreciate her hustle.

“When I was in high school I was watching her on Live. Then when I was in university she was on radio. Now I’m on radio and she’s just returned from the USA. What I’m seeing here is a girl who is on the move. A lot of girls in SA can learn a lot from her blueprint and that’s legit what I did. I took what worked for me and chucked what didn’t.”