TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee dedicates his Grammy award to his children

“I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love.”

05 April 2022 - 13:39 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Black Coffee has thanked his children for their unwavering and unconditional love
Image: STEVE MARCUS / Reuters

It has been a day since Black Coffee made history with his Grammy award win for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Taking to Instagram the internationally acclaimed DJ said he did not prepare a speech for the award ceremony that saw him walk away with a Grammy for his seventh studio album Subconsciously.

He has taken time to share with his followers on social media how he felt about the win and that he has dedicated the award to his children.

“This award is dedicated to my kids who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me @esonaaaa , to have dedicated my first album to you not knowing what it would yield and now witnessing you by my side proudly holding my first Grammy award was a moment too great and precious for words.”

In his acceptance speech on the night he introduced his son Esona to the audience and on Instagram he said he was happy he shared that moment with him.

“Sharing the moment with you has been an incredible experience. I also dedicate the award to every African child who has a dream of excelling in anything they envision, I want to affirm that it is all possible,” he added.

The Grammy Award-winning album has features a star-studded line-up of collaborators including the likes of Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Diplo, RY-X and Sun ElMusician.

Black Coffee was accompanied on stage to collect his Grammy by his son Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech, also thanking his team.

