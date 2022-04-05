×

TshisaLIVE

‘Love has pushed me into doing what I am doing politically’: Ringo Madlingozi on mixing music & politics

05 April 2022 - 07:00
Ringo Madlingozi on mixing music and politics.
Image: Instagram/ Ringo Madlingozi

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi has assured fans they have not lost him to politics. 

The singer-turned-EFF politician said his fans can still expect him to sing at weddings. 

Speaking on 702 recently, he said love has pushed him to do what he does politically. 

“From the very first album, Vukani, I was singing about what's happening today and now I have a platform I've been given to say and push for unity of us, as a people,” he said. 

Ringo said because of love, he is a revolutionary musically and politically. 

“Love has pushed me into doing what I am doing politically. Because of love, I've given myself to be a revolutionary in that way. We need to change, we've got to change,” he said.

Ringo is among other celebs who are fighters, including actresses Mmabatho Montsho and Ntando Duma, musician Benny Mayengani and actor Fana Mokoena.

Fana took a break from the acting industry to venture into politics as an EFF MP.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said he was “not a politician” but an activist. 

“I've never been a politician because I feel like it's a very different discipline. I'm an actor who's an activist,” he said.

“I'm very politically aware and I've always been an activist, one way or another. I absorbed it from my mother because she was politically active. I love learning new things. 

“For me, it was an opportunity to learn. It took society a very long time to accept me in that space but I was not worried. It's a journey I have to travel and I enjoyed it and learnt a lot.”

