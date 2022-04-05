‘Love has pushed me into doing what I am doing politically’: Ringo Madlingozi on mixing music & politics

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi has assured fans they have not lost him to politics.

The singer-turned-EFF politician said his fans can still expect him to sing at weddings.

Speaking on 702 recently, he said love has pushed him to do what he does politically.

“From the very first album, Vukani, I was singing about what's happening today and now I have a platform I've been given to say and push for unity of us, as a people,” he said.

Ringo said because of love, he is a revolutionary musically and politically.

“Love has pushed me into doing what I am doing politically. Because of love, I've given myself to be a revolutionary in that way. We need to change, we've got to change,” he said.