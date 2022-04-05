SK Khoza's cryptic Instagram post raises concerns for his mental health

SK told TshisaLIVE the Instagram post was merely to prove a point and shed light on the video.

“I purposefully did that, because I wanted to show people that they are quick to jump to conclusions. When I said that maybe some of us are meant to be great in the next lifetime, it's maybe that. It means maybe, if things are not great in this lifetime, maybe they will be great in the next.”

SK might be adamant that the viral video was him reacting in a moment where he was “treated in a bad way” but tweeps are not convinced after two other videos of him displaying aggressive behaviour were shared.

“People like to say nonsense. I don't do drugs, my family know that. I've taken drug tests in front of my family members. It's literally one of those moments where I was rubbed the wrong way and I reacted, that's that,” he said, adding that he does not mind how people interpret the video.

