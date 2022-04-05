×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SK Khoza's cryptic Instagram post raises concerns for his mental health

“I purposefully did that ...” — SK Khoza

05 April 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
SK Khoza has his fans worried after his viral incident.
SK Khoza has his fans worried after his viral incident.
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza via Black Magma Productions

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has found himself at the top of Mzansi's trends list as concerns for his wellbeing continue to mount on social media.

After a video of him in a heated confrontation went viral on Monday, the actor took to his Instagram stories sharing a cryptic message that has his followers sending prayers his way.

“Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime and this one is not for us. #RAMADAN MUBARAK.” he wrote.

SK Khoza's Instagram story.
SK Khoza's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza

SK told TshisaLIVE the Instagram post was merely to prove a point and shed light on the video.

“I purposefully did that, because I wanted to show people that they are quick to jump to conclusions. When I said that maybe some of us are meant to be great in the next lifetime, it's maybe that. It means maybe, if things are not great in this lifetime, maybe they will be great in the next.”

SK might be adamant that the viral video was him reacting in a moment where he was “treated in a bad way” but tweeps are not convinced after two other videos of him displaying aggressive behaviour were shared. 

“People like to say nonsense. I don't do drugs, my family know that. I've taken drug tests in front of my family members. It's literally one of those moments where I was rubbed the wrong way and I reacted, that's that,” he said, adding that he does not mind how people interpret the video.

Watch the videos below:

Mzansi reacted to the video and his social media posts saying that SK Khoza's actions are a cry for help.

Read the Twitter posts below:

READ MORE

SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video

"I've taken drug tests in front of my family members. Its literally one of those moments where I was rubbed the wrong way and I reacted, that's ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him

"We have no doubt that you will carry on winning and working harder!"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | SK Khoza reflects on wisdom he received from Shona Ferguson

“I miss you Mr Sho. In the 8 years I got to know you, I swear they were nothing short of amazing," said SK.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

SK Khoza wants to do better for his fiancée: 'In a way, I was emotionally abusive towards her'

Actor Sthembiso Khoza admitted that he's been "unintentionally" abusive toward his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'I've been sick for too long' - Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nkanyiso Bhengu shows off his body transformation after weight loss journey TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi Mhlongo weighs in on the Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Oscars drama' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘The underground gang did that’ — SA reacts to Mpho Wa Badimo winning ‘Big ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return