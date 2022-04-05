SK Khoza's cryptic Instagram post raises concerns for his mental health
“I purposefully did that ...” — SK Khoza
Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has found himself at the top of Mzansi's trends list as concerns for his wellbeing continue to mount on social media.
After a video of him in a heated confrontation went viral on Monday, the actor took to his Instagram stories sharing a cryptic message that has his followers sending prayers his way.
“Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime and this one is not for us. #RAMADAN MUBARAK.” he wrote.
SK told TshisaLIVE the Instagram post was merely to prove a point and shed light on the video.
“I purposefully did that, because I wanted to show people that they are quick to jump to conclusions. When I said that maybe some of us are meant to be great in the next lifetime, it's maybe that. It means maybe, if things are not great in this lifetime, maybe they will be great in the next.”
SK might be adamant that the viral video was him reacting in a moment where he was “treated in a bad way” but tweeps are not convinced after two other videos of him displaying aggressive behaviour were shared.
“People like to say nonsense. I don't do drugs, my family know that. I've taken drug tests in front of my family members. It's literally one of those moments where I was rubbed the wrong way and I reacted, that's that,” he said, adding that he does not mind how people interpret the video.
Watch the videos below:
SK Khoza must get better friends. Surround himself with people who have his best interests 💔 pic.twitter.com/LAA5M2aEsy— The General 🖤💚💛👑 (@KingMntungwa) April 5, 2022
Damn... SK Khoza. This shxt is crazy straight 😲🤦🇿🇦pic.twitter.com/KqWoouWsoD— 🐝 Skool_Of_Rap 🇿🇦™ (@Skool_Of_Rap) April 4, 2022
Mzansi reacted to the video and his social media posts saying that SK Khoza's actions are a cry for help.
Read the Twitter posts below:
Instead of laughing and sharing these disturbing photos of SK Khoza acting this way, rather send help. This is a cry for help, he needs help. #HelpSKKhoza— Babalwa Joy Yolo (@Thee_MamaMufasa) April 5, 2022
Whatever is happening to SK KHOZA is really painful & I wouldn't wish it to happen to anyone.— F🇺🇦K PUTIN (@AyandaGqoli) April 5, 2022
