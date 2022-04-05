×

TshisaLIVE

Tweeps celebrate 'another SA' Grammy winner in Doja Cat

05 April 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mzansi celebrated Doja Cat on her Grammy award win
Image: Instagram/ Doja Cat

While Mzansi was celebrating internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee for his first Grammy win they did not leave out a moment to celebrate American rapper and singer Doja Cat whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini.

Doja Cat charted on the Twitter trends list in Mzansi after some tweeps found out the star's real name and that her father is actor Dumisani Dlamini of Yizo Yizo and Sarafina! fame.

Doja Cat and SZA bagged the best pop duo/group performance for their single Kiss Me More.

“Congratulations also to one of our own Zandile Dlamini, daughter of Dumisani 'Chester' Dlamini, she lives in US and a rapper; she also won her first Grammy just like DJ Black Coffee,” on person tweeted.

SA was well represented at the Grammys.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the 64th Grammy ceremony on the night, becoming the first South African to do so. Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej.

Tweeps recognised the magic SA brought to the Grammys.

“SA connection at this year's #GRAMMYS Black Coffee accepting his 1st Grammy with his son as his plus one, Trevor Noah the host, Zandile Dlamini aka Doja Cat with her 1st Grammy. Everyone presenting and accepting an award is going home with their own Skinny Sbu Socks,” wrote one tweep.

While some were right on the heels of celebrating the rapper, some called Mzansi out for 'owning' the rapper because of her ties to Mzansi.

“South Africans like reaching, how did we contribute to Zandile Dlamini aka @DojaCat success for us to claim her achievement as if it represents SA. We should be saying congratulations grootman @RealBlackCoffee and @Trevornoah, this careers we built ourselves,” tweeted one person.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

