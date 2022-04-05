WATCH | AKA jams to Cassper Nyovest’s music in the club

AKA and Cassper's long-standing rivalry has dominated headlines for years.

While the two were set to settle their beef in a celebrity boxing bout last year, it has been called off on many occasions.

In October 2021, Cassper said his father asked him not to pursue a fight against AKA.

"When I really wanted to fight AKA he kept running and making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened and its not a good look to fight him now. My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It's not the same. I wanted the arrogant sh*t-talking AKA like I want Kaybee,” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at a press conference, Cassper said he would still get in the ring with AKA if given the opportunity.

“I genuinely don't like the guys,” Cassper said, referring to Kiernan (AKA) and Prince Kaybee. “I feel like they deserve to get a*se whooping. I don't think it will happen, but if they have b*lls ... let's make it happen.”