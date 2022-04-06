×

TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee says he received backlash from SA ‘Subconsciously’ album

‘I don’t make music for one person. I make music for all kinds of people’

06 April 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Black Coffee revealed he has always set his sights on the global stage.
Image: Alaister Russell

Grammy Award-winner DJ Black Coffee revealed he received a backlash from some people about how “international” his album Subconsciously sounded.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday evening, the internationally acclaimed DJ said he was intentional about the sound. 

“With this particular album I was very intentional about what the end goal was. I received so much backlash from locals about how international the album sounded, which was something I was ready for, but I knew I wanted to sound that way and going back to filling your cup first, I knew I was happy with the album without anyone telling me otherwise.”

Fans gathered to welcome Black Coffee at OR Tambo International Airport after the internationally acclaimed DJ won a Grammy at the 64th annual awards held in Las Vegas.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Grammy Award-winning album boasts star-studded collaborators including Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Diplo, RY-X and Sun ElMusician. Subconsciously marks Black Coffee’s seventh full-length release since his 2005 self-titled album debut.

“In the past we've seen African artists always categorised among each other, even in the biggest awards in the world. There will be an African world music and we always are grouped and always compete against each other. Even in Hollywood, you fly all the way to compete with Burna Boy and that creates so much disadvantage for us because we also deserve a world stage.”

“We also want to compete with the best because that's how we can be better. I was intentional about doing this album, fighting for that spot, so anything negative that was coming that 'Black Coffee has changed, we are not the target market and he's making music for white people' because the song with David Guetta was playing in certain radio stations, I didn't care because I don't make music for one person. I make music for all kinds of people and getting the nomination was the first tick and even better that it was in global recognition with the people doing what I'm doing globally.”

Black Coffee was accompanied on stage at the Grammys to collect his award by his son Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech, also thanking his team.

