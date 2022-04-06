Black Coffee says he received backlash from SA ‘Subconsciously’ album

“We also want to compete with the best because that's how we can be better. I was intentional about doing this album, fighting for that spot, so anything negative that was coming that 'Black Coffee has changed, we are not the target market and he's making music for white people' because the song with David Guetta was playing in certain radio stations, I didn't care because I don't make music for one person. I make music for all kinds of people and getting the nomination was the first tick and even better that it was in global recognition with the people doing what I'm doing globally.”

Black Coffee was accompanied on stage at the Grammys to collect his award by his son Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech, also thanking his team.