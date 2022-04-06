×

TshisaLIVE

Bonang Matheba announced as the host for exclusive #RHOLagos party

06 April 2022 - 17:49 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Media personality Bonang Matheba will be the host with the most at a gala dinner celebrating 'The Real House of Lagos' that will debut on April 8.
Image: Instagram/ The BForce

Lovers and fans of the Real Housewives franchise are on the edge of their seats with only a few days left before the show debuts on Showmax.

Showmax is throwing the biggest event in African reality television on Thursday 7 April 2022 where Mzansi A-listers are expected to attend.

To celebrate, media personality Bonang Matheba has been named as the host of the soirée to be held in Sandton.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the star studded event was announced to take place on Thursday.

The stars of the show, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer of RHOLagos, will be joined by The Real Housewives of Durban cast on the night.

“The event — complete with pink carpet — will be hosted by a talent recognised across Africa, Bonang Matheba, who herself has not one but two reality series on Showmax (Being BonangA Very Bonang Year). Bonang is an accomplished MC, radio personality and businesswoman, born and raised in SA and regularly spotted in Nigeria working on her many pursuits,” the statement read.

RHOLagos follows the lavish lifestyles of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa, said: “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBC Universal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

RHOLagos will debut exclusively on Showmax on  April 8 2022 with new episodes every Friday.

