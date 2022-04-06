Cassper Nyovest reveals how he plans to knock out NaakMusiQ

It is about to go down this weekend at the Sun City Superbowl when the Celeb City boxing match between rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest and actor and musician NaakMusiQ takes place.

The official countdown has begun, and with just three days to go the rapper took to his Twitter timeline to show his followers the punch that could help him bag the fight.

“This most important punch in boxing. I could beat this guy with just a jab. Three days to go.”

Ahead of the fight taking place on April 8 in Sun City, TshisaLIVE spoke to the stars at a press conference in Sandton, Gauteng.