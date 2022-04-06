‘God bless you all’ — Dumisani Dlamini thanks fans for supporting estranged daughter Doja Cat

Users flooded the post, questioning his relationship with his daughter.

Doja Cat opened up about her estranged relationship with Dumisani during a chat with US talk show host and actor Whoopi Goldberg.

Doja told Whoopi, who acted with her father in Sarafina!, that she had never met him.

Whoopi described Dumisani as “a good man". The rapper responded; "Yeah, isn’t that crazy? I didn’t get to meet him but you did.”

In response to that clip, Dumisani told Metro FM he had been looking for his daughter.

He said he was sure the rapper was also looking for him and claimed her management had “blocked” his efforts to reach out to her.

He later said his daughter had spoken to him before becoming famous, and suggested her claims to Whoopi may have been “a made-up thing”.

The rapper told Radio One D.C in 2019 that she last spoke to her father when she was 13 years old. She said he used to comment on her pictures on Instagram and said she'd be open to meeting him.