‘I no longer get offended ’ — Cassper responds to Slik Talk trolling him
Cassper Nyovest says he no longer gets aggrieved by controversial YouTuber Slik Talk making comments about him.
This follows after the YouTuber took aim at the rapper on Tuesday for allegedly banning Podcast and Chill's Mac G and Sol Phenduka from attending the Celeb City fight between Cassper and NaakMusiq.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Mac G claimed that after he attempted to get tickets for the boxing match for his family member, he was told that while they were meant to be in the line-up they were cut after they apparently made comments about Cassper on their podcast.
“Let me give you a reality check Cassper. Without MacG and Sol there would be no boxing match. These guys gave me a platform and a co-sign when everybody has labelled me a trouble-maker. There would be no boxing match between you and I without these guys.
“They gave you the clout and besides, this is not the first time MacG and Sol have spoken about you but you still invited Sol to be a commentator because you needed the clout. How dare you replace Sol as the commentator when he did such an amazing job commentating on the fight,” Slik Talk said.
In an interview with Robert Marawa on VumaFM, Cassper responded to the YouTuber, saying he was no longer offended by his comments because he understood he was merely doing it for attention and didn't mind that he gained from it.
“He's got a lot of energy. What's weird is that he did not have that energy on the night when I was standing across the ring. He was begging me. After I beat up Slik Talk, for me he just became a comedian because after meeting him and interacting with him, I realised he's not who plays on the internet. He's actually a very soft child, a good child. He came with his mom.” he said.
Cassper recalled his boxing match against Slik Talk in December 2021 and said when the YouTuber arrived with his mother and brother at the fight, he realised he was not the man he portrayed himself to be online.
“I was like, 'his is a very normal, average South African family. This child is not as bad as we think he is. I think he's just smart enough to realise that 'The more I talk like this, the more attention I get'. So he's just doing it for attention and he got money from it and that's just it'. I don't really get offended after meeting him. He's not that bad. He's helping me, he's promoting me.”
Watch the video below:
@casspernyovest responding to #SlikTalk jibe earlier on #MSW ahead of their Fight Night at Sun City on Saturday......@Hollywoodbets also broke the news of them being signed up as the headline sponsor for the event!! @VumaFM @SowetanLIVE @RISEfm943 pic.twitter.com/2tMXn8W84l— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 5, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.