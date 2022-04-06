‘I no longer get offended ’ — Cassper responds to Slik Talk trolling him

Cassper Nyovest says he no longer gets aggrieved by controversial YouTuber Slik Talk making comments about him.

This follows after the YouTuber took aim at the rapper on Tuesday for allegedly banning Podcast and Chill's Mac G and Sol Phenduka from attending the Celeb City fight between Cassper and NaakMusiq.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Mac G claimed that after he attempted to get tickets for the boxing match for his family member, he was told that while they were meant to be in the line-up they were cut after they apparently made comments about Cassper on their podcast.

“Let me give you a reality check Cassper. Without MacG and Sol there would be no boxing match. These guys gave me a platform and a co-sign when everybody has labelled me a trouble-maker. There would be no boxing match between you and I without these guys.

“They gave you the clout and besides, this is not the first time MacG and Sol have spoken about you but you still invited Sol to be a commentator because you needed the clout. How dare you replace Sol as the commentator when he did such an amazing job commentating on the fight,” Slik Talk said.