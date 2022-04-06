×

TshisaLIVE

‘I want to give him his flowers’ — Rasta celebrates Tbo Touch with a portrait

06 April 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Rasta honours Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch.
Image: Instagram/ Rasta / Tbo Touch

Artist Lebani  Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, has honoured Tbo Touch with a portrait.

After Tbo Touch made his return to Metro FM on April 1and celebrated his 41st birthday on April 4, Rasta commemorated the milestones with a painting of him and had a young woman sing a special song for him. 

“Happy belated birthday to you my brother Tbo Touch. Thanks for being there at Metro FM again. Halala!” he said in the video posted on his Instagram.

Tbo Touch responded to his post on his Twitter timeline, saying t he not only wanted to work with the vocalist in the video but would accept Rasta's gesture. 

“What a beautiful voice. I really want to work with you my sister. Now my Brother Rasta, I will come collect the painting on Thursday.” he wrote 

Tbo Touch made his return as drive time host on Metro FM, previously known as Touch Down 326 and now The Touchdown with Tbo Touch, after six years.

In 2016 the media personality handed in his resignation, citing his exit as a matter of “principle” after 11 years with the broadcaster.

Rasta said though he hasn't met the radio personality and businessman, he has been in contact with his content producers and hoped to meet him in person to give him the painting. 

“As an artist I'm happy for him and I honour him with a painting. When I heard about Metro FM's new line-up changes where they announced Touch would be returning, I did a sketch. Then I left it like that because I was waiting for his birthday but it was a belated birthday. Hopefully I will meet him and give him his painting. I want give him his flowers while he's still alive,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The Zimbabwean-born artist said he had been a fan of the show six years ago and was excited to see its return. 

“I have loved Tbo Touch's show before so now that hat he's back, I love it even more because it goes along with gospel. He's spiritual and likes playing music from in and out of the country.”

