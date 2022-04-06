‘I want to give him his flowers’ — Rasta celebrates Tbo Touch with a portrait

Tbo Touch made his return as drive time host on Metro FM, previously known as Touch Down 326 and now The Touchdown with Tbo Touch, after six years.

In 2016 the media personality handed in his resignation, citing his exit as a matter of “principle” after 11 years with the broadcaster.

Rasta said though he hasn't met the radio personality and businessman, he has been in contact with his content producers and hoped to meet him in person to give him the painting.

“As an artist I'm happy for him and I honour him with a painting. When I heard about Metro FM's new line-up changes where they announced Touch would be returning, I did a sketch. Then I left it like that because I was waiting for his birthday but it was a belated birthday. Hopefully I will meet him and give him his painting. I want give him his flowers while he's still alive,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The Zimbabwean-born artist said he had been a fan of the show six years ago and was excited to see its return.

“I have loved Tbo Touch's show before so now that hat he's back, I love it even more because it goes along with gospel. He's spiritual and likes playing music from in and out of the country.”