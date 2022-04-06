×

Jerry Mofokeng urges parents of ‘secret children’ to reveal their true identities

06 April 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The veteran actor has urged parents to be honest with their children about their paternity
Image: Instagram/ Jerry wa Makhetha

If anyone knows what living with a wrong identity is like its veteran actor and motivational speaker Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha.

The veteran actor has taken to his Instagram to urge parents who are harbouring secrets about their children's identity to come clean and to do so responsibly.

“Fathers and mothers of 'secret children' — a humble request to tell your children their paternity and identity. Do it responsibly and with good timing , but please do it. I've met too many people wounded/scarred from this secrecy and rejection. Countless angry men and women with daddy issues.”

“Please heal and restore that person. You can give an entire lineage their identity by revealing someone's father/paternity.”

The veteran actor changed his surname a few years ago after his discovering true identity.

The actor revealed to a sister publication that after 58 years he found out  the surname he had been using was not his true surname. 

“When I discovered I was a Makhetha, I cried profusely. I have never cried like that before. I kept asking many questions trying to understand this. The man first apologised for not telling me he was related to me, and who my father was,” Jerry told Sowetan.

The actor said he was relieved to have found his real surname and was excited about discovering his roots.

