WATCH | DJ Black Coffee receives warm welcome at OR Tambo International Airport

Fans, industry colleagues and family members of internationally acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Black Coffee gathered at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening when he landed from Las Vegas in the US.

Black Coffee received a hero's welcome, and as soon as the doors in the international arrivals area opened, the crowd erupted in loud cheers to welcome Mzansi's international export.

He won the award for the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 64th Grammy event on Monday for his album Subconsciously.

On Tuesday night the renowned DJ said he was overwhelmed and couldn't put into words what he was feeling, which he said was like an out of body experience.

“I'm so overwhelmed right now. It is a crazy feeling when you sit alone and wonder if you died, would you know who loved you, what would people say about you. I'm experiencing that moment right now. I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. Its like I'm watching from somewhere. This is such an amazing feeling. It is like magic. I've been talking about it on the plane. I wish I could get on a flight to fly around the continent and sprinkle it so everyone could feel this feeling.”

Watch the video below: