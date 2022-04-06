×

TshisaLIVE

'We’re all incredibly proud' — Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates Black Coffee

06 April 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Enhle Mbali celebrates her ex-husband Black Coffee winning a Grammy Awards.
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mbali

Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has celebrated her estranged husband, DJ Black Coffee, for winning a Grammy.

Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee, made history at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards when he became the first SA artist to win in the best dance/electronic album category for his seventh studio album Subconsciously.

Enhle and Black Coffee were married in 2011 and had two sons — Anesu, 11, and Asante, 6. The actress filed for divorce in 2019 and had a public, messy split laced with emotional, financial and physical abuse allegations. 

Despite their history, Enhle took to Instagram on Tuesday congratulating the father of her children.

“Congratulations to the my little dudes' dude. We’re all incredibly proud.” she wrote.

Black Coffee's first son, Esona, who accompanied his father to the Grammy's wearing a matching white suit, took to his timeline congratulating him and expressed his pride in having had the privilege's of a front row seat to witness the success.

“It’s been an honour and a pleasure to witness your dreams come to life. What an incredible journey and your hard work had led to this moment which I was so happy to share with you. You’ve made us all proud, you deserve it — I love you dad!”

