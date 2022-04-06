'We’re all incredibly proud' — Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates Black Coffee

Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has celebrated her estranged husband, DJ Black Coffee, for winning a Grammy.

Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee, made history at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards when he became the first SA artist to win in the best dance/electronic album category for his seventh studio album Subconsciously.

Enhle and Black Coffee were married in 2011 and had two sons — Anesu, 11, and Asante, 6. The actress filed for divorce in 2019 and had a public, messy split laced with emotional, financial and physical abuse allegations.

Despite their history, Enhle took to Instagram on Tuesday congratulating the father of her children.

“Congratulations to the my little dudes' dude. We’re all incredibly proud.” she wrote.