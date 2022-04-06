Zola Nombona on respecting the arts: ‘I’m authentic in whatever I do’

Zola Nombona is beaming with pride about her career success and says she's working on new ventures.

“It's been amazing and I feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to be involved in the entertainment industry and not be boxed or typecast in any sense. I feel like the God of the industry hears my prayers. I haven't completed the rainbow. There's a lot of colours I'm yet to show. I'm so happy that as I grow, I am welcomed in the different colour in the industry.

“Through motherhood, through the different characters I play, I've always been supported and it doesn't even feel like I'm transitioning into anything. I always make sure I'm authentic to whatever I do,” she told TshisaLIVE.

When celebrating her 30th birthday on March 10, Zola recalled being brought to tears at the thought of how far she'd come in the entertainment industry and how much more was yet to unfold.

“This new journey of getting into the 30s has been so exciting. I've been so excited to get to this decade because I feel like this is a phase where God literally wiped my lenses and made me see my work,

“Looking back was so heartwarming and made me happy in my career, in my relationship, and me growing as a mother within my family space. It's been an amazing journey.”