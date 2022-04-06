×

TshisaLIVE

Zola Nombona on respecting the arts: ‘I’m authentic in whatever I do’

06 April 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Zola Nombona on growth, motherhood and new career ventures.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Nombona

Zola Nombona is beaming with pride about her career success and says she's working on  new ventures.

“It's been amazing and I feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to be involved in the entertainment industry and not be boxed or typecast in any sense. I feel like the God of the industry hears my prayers. I haven't completed the rainbow. There's a lot of colours I'm yet to show. I'm so happy that as I grow, I am welcomed in the different colour in the industry.

“Through motherhood, through the different characters I play, I've always been supported and  it doesn't even feel like I'm transitioning into anything. I always make sure I'm authentic to whatever I do,” she told TshisaLIVE.

When celebrating her 30th birthday on March 10, Zola recalled being brought to tears at the thought of how far she'd come in the entertainment industry and how much more was yet to unfold.

“This new journey of getting into the 30s has been so exciting. I've been so excited to get to this decade because I feel like this is a phase where God literally wiped my lenses and made me see my work,

“Looking back was so heartwarming and made me happy in my career, in my relationship, and me growing as a mother within my family space. It's been an amazing journey.”

Though famous for acting, Zola dabbles as a social media influencer and singer and is sharpening her skills as a producer.

“I'm learning and I'm growing. I'm working behind the scenes as well, producing, I'm getting into the space. My partner is also there and is one of my biggest mentors. He supports me so much and I'm learning so much from him.”

The Generations The Legacy actress has a two-year-old son child with her partner, producer Thomas Gumede, and says she's grateful to have him by her side as an inspiration. 

“I'm so fortunate I have Thomas in my life. I learn so much from him. I ask him so many questions and I see him working so hard and dominating that space. I think I can fit into the producing space and I'm working towards getting better in it. Before I didn't think producing was something  I'd get into but as I grew in the industry I found interest.”

Zola has released music with Mobi and Tira, but said she's taking on the musical venture with ease because she still has a lot to learn.

“I love music. Music is always one thing that's always been there, so I respect it in the sense that I need to find my voice, I need to understand the industry, and have to put in my 1,000 hours.

“I'm easy on myself not to jump the gun until the industry itself can welcome me into it. I know it takes hard work and I'm willing to go through the 1,000 hours to say  I'm a vocalist even with acting. I know I can sing, I know I have a voice, but it's about respecting the industry. When the time is right. I'm not shying away from it. It's a form of respect.” 

