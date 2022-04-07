×

TshisaLIVE

'It's just out of character' — Zola Hashatsi urges SK Khoza to contact him after viral video

07 April 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor Zola Hashatsi calls for his industry peers to help SK Khoza.
Image: Instagram/ Zola Hashatsi

Actor Zola Hashatsi is pleading with his industry peers not to turn a blind eye to SK Khoza's recent aggressive behaviour that is going viral on social media.

Videos of Sthembiso “SK” Khoza having heated confrontations with strangers have caused growing concerns for his wellbeing among his fans.

Zola Hashatsi took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, making his third attempt to reach out to the actor to contact him, after trying to call his cell number and through a direct message a month ago when reaching out to him about a similar situation.

“He's a friend and fellow thespian ... Reaching out to him on social media is just to make aware other fellow thespians and 'friends' ... So it's just a wake-up call for people to be aware and to try to help because if anything happens to him — God forbid — we'll see people coming through.

“We've seen how they did with Pro, with Kuli, with City Lyts. If you're going to call yourself a friend, you must be able to call each other out when we're doing the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Zola told TshisaLIVE.

Zola says he after watching the videos that have been circulating on social media and new ones that continue to come to light, he was certain that there could be something wrong as he did not recognise the character he was displaying.

“It just hurts because you can see that, it's not him. He's not in control of what's happening to him. It's just out of character. It's not him. I've worked with him, so I know SK. That's just not him. Something is controlling [him] or someone is doing voodoo work.

“It's not normal behaviour what's happening to him and I'm not sure what it is. And that's what I'm trying to find out so that we can assist. We all party, and drink but this is not normal. We can't act like we're not seeing this ... we mustn't wait for something drastic to happen. We've seen it with Bra Pat, we've seen it with Riky. It should not get to that.

SK Khoza's cryptic Instagram post raises concerns for his mental health

"Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime and this one is not for us."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the viral video

"Following a full investigation on-site and off-site we found no evidence of said allegation. We wish the actor a speedy recovery," said the resort's ...
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video

"I've taken drug tests in front of my family members. Its literally one of those moments where I was rubbed the wrong way and I reacted, that's ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
