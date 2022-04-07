'It's just out of character' — Zola Hashatsi urges SK Khoza to contact him after viral video

“He's a friend and fellow thespian ... Reaching out to him on social media is just to make aware other fellow thespians and 'friends' ... So it's just a wake-up call for people to be aware and to try to help because if anything happens to him — God forbid — we'll see people coming through.

“We've seen how they did with Pro, with Kuli, with City Lyts. If you're going to call yourself a friend, you must be able to call each other out when we're doing the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Zola told TshisaLIVE.

Zola says he after watching the videos that have been circulating on social media and new ones that continue to come to light, he was certain that there could be something wrong as he did not recognise the character he was displaying.

“It just hurts because you can see that, it's not him. He's not in control of what's happening to him. It's just out of character. It's not him. I've worked with him, so I know SK. That's just not him. Something is controlling [him] or someone is doing voodoo work.

“It's not normal behaviour what's happening to him and I'm not sure what it is. And that's what I'm trying to find out so that we can assist. We all party, and drink but this is not normal. We can't act like we're not seeing this ... we mustn't wait for something drastic to happen. We've seen it with Bra Pat, we've seen it with Riky. It should not get to that.