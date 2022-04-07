Khuli Chana shares lessons learnt from his hip-hop group Morafe

Rapper Khuli Chana has shared valuable lessons he learnt from being part of hip-hop group Morafe.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper shared a clip from a lunch bar ad where he featured his protégé Maglera Doe Boy and Kay-Gizm.

The motswako originator was a vital member of the motswako group that consists of Kgaugelo (aka Kay-Gizm), and Lerothodi (aka Towdeemac).

“The significance of family, the power of music, the power of collaboration, the power of intention, perseverance, I could go on and on about Morafe.”

Khuli has also been vocal about how HHP has influenced the group’s popularity by using his own fame to promote them and that’s where the power of family comes into play.