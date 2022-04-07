×

TshisaLIVE

Khuli Chana shares lessons learnt from his hip-hop group Morafe

07 April 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Khuli Chana learnt the power of music, among other things, from Morafe, a collective that made motswako music from Mafikeng to the whole of Mzansi
Image: Instagram/ Khuli Chana

Rapper Khuli Chana has shared valuable lessons he learnt from being part of hip-hop group Morafe.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper shared a clip from a lunch bar ad where he featured his protégé Maglera Doe Boy and Kay-Gizm.

The motswako originator was a vital member of the motswako group that consists of Kgaugelo (aka Kay-Gizm), and Lerothodi (aka Towdeemac). 

“The significance of family, the power of music, the power of collaboration, the power of intention, perseverance, I could go on and on about Morafe. 

Khuli has also been vocal about how HHP has influenced the group’s popularity by using his own fame to promote them and that’s where the power of family comes into play.

Khuli and HHP go way back and before Khuli or his rap group Morafe was a recognisable music entity in Mzansi, HHP was the one using his fame to be their plug.

“Jabba used to randomly jump on our performance sets as a surprise and the fans would lose their minds. He did that at the peak of his career. He believed in us so much and everybody had to follow suit,” Khuli said.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk years ago, Khuli opened up about the challenges he faced as a solo artist when he branched out on his own.

“The game was changing and it was changing fast. We [Morafe] hit a dead-end and our confidence was a little low. And then one night [Morafe member] Towdee said, 'I think you should go solo'. I was like, 'Are you crazy?' In the group I wasn't that guy. People loved my flow and how I delivered, but I wasn't that guy,” Khuli recounted.

