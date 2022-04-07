Pearl Thusi shares why she doesn’t take the Grammy’s too seriously
“African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have”
Actress Pearl Thusi said she doesn't take the Grammy's too seriously after her fave Wizkid walked away empty-handed on the night.
Taking to Twitter, she said the awards were just a fun show.
“Wiz not winning a Grammy is another reason I kinda don’t take the Grammy’s too seriously. It’s a celebratory/fun show with cool statues. African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have. But also, I could be wrong. That’s just me ... all love”
The Tweet made her unpopular across the TL's with people calling her out on her lack of patriotism after Mzansi's internationally acclaimed Black Coffee walked away with a Grammy award on Monday.
“Black Coffee wins the highest honour in music and all of a sudden you have something to say about Grammy's? This might be jealousy of you knowing you will never win the highest honour in acting, which is an Oscar award. So rest sestere! Grammy's don't care about your input,” said one tweep.
In a series of tweets Pearl, went off at her followers for making her trend for her initial tweet.
“That tweet has made me trend is boring. Abenye benu nibhorekile. I’m not even going to read a single response,” she tweeted.
Black Coffee touched down in Mzansi on Tuesday night and was given a hero's welcome.
The renowned DJ was given a homecoming celebration at OR Tambo International Airport. He was overwhelmed and couldn't put into words what he was feeling, which he said was like an out of body experience.
“I'm so overwhelmed right now. It is a crazy feeling when you sit alone and wonder if you died, would you know who loved you, what would people say about you? I'm experiencing that moment right now. I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. Its like I'm watching from somewhere. This is such an amazing feeling. It is like magic."
