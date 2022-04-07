×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi shares why she doesn’t take the Grammy’s too seriously

“African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have”

07 April 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Pearl Thusi was disappointed that afrobeats superstar WizKid walked away at the Grammy's without an award
Pearl Thusi was disappointed that afrobeats superstar WizKid walked away at the Grammy's without an award
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Actress  Pearl Thusi said she doesn't take the Grammy's too seriously after her fave Wizkid walked away empty-handed on the night.

Taking to Twitter, she said the awards were just a fun show.

“Wiz not winning a Grammy is another reason I kinda don’t take the Grammy’s too seriously. It’s a celebratory/fun show with cool statues. African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have. But also, I could be wrong. That’s just me ... all love”

The Tweet made her unpopular across the TL's with people calling her out on her lack of patriotism after Mzansi's internationally acclaimed Black Coffee walked away with a Grammy award on Monday. 

“Black Coffee wins the highest honour in music and all of a sudden you have something to say about Grammy's? This might be jealousy of you knowing you will never win the highest honour in acting, which is an Oscar award. So rest sestere! Grammy's don't care about your input,” said one tweep.

In a series of tweets Pearl, went off at her followers for making her trend for her initial tweet. 

“That tweet has made me trend is boring. Abenye benu nibhorekile. I’m not even going to read a single response,” she tweeted.

Black Coffee touched down in Mzansi on Tuesday night and was given a hero's welcome.

The renowned DJ was given a homecoming celebration at OR Tambo International Airport. He was overwhelmed and couldn't put into words what he was feeling, which he said was like an out of body experience.

“I'm so overwhelmed right now. It is  a crazy feeling when you sit alone and wonder if you died, would you know who loved you, what would people say about you? I'm experiencing that moment right now. I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. Its like I'm watching from somewhere. This is such an amazing feeling. It is like magic."

Black Coffee has more than a Grammy in his trophy cabinet: Here are some of the other awards he has won

DJ Black Coffee has an impressive collection of awards scooped on the global stage.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Black Coffee says he received backlash from SA ‘Subconsciously’ album

"With this particular album I was very intentional of what the end goal was. I received so much backlash from locals about how international the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

‘You are truly a legend’ — Mzansi celebs congratulate Black Coffee's Grammy win

"Great news Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee. Let that sink in," tweeted Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Halala! DJ Black Coffee wins his first Grammy

DJ Black Coffee made history with his Grammy win.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'I've been sick for too long' - Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza's cryptic Instagram post raises concerns for his mental health TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘The underground gang did that’ — SA reacts to Mpho Wa Badimo winning ‘Big ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Jerry Mofokeng urges parents of ‘secret children’ to reveal their true ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space