Pearl Thusi shares why she doesn’t take the Grammy’s too seriously

Actress Pearl Thusi said she doesn't take the Grammy's too seriously after her fave Wizkid walked away empty-handed on the night.

Taking to Twitter, she said the awards were just a fun show.

“Wiz not winning a Grammy is another reason I kinda don’t take the Grammy’s too seriously. It’s a celebratory/fun show with cool statues. African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have. But also, I could be wrong. That’s just me ... all love”

The Tweet made her unpopular across the TL's with people calling her out on her lack of patriotism after Mzansi's internationally acclaimed Black Coffee walked away with a Grammy award on Monday.

“Black Coffee wins the highest honour in music and all of a sudden you have something to say about Grammy's? This might be jealousy of you knowing you will never win the highest honour in acting, which is an Oscar award. So rest sestere! Grammy's don't care about your input,” said one tweep.