Spikiri talks about his brother Zola 7 and how he's certain he will rise again

Mandla Mofokeng, known to many as 'Spikiri' from the music group Trompies was excited to see the turnout for Zola 7 at the Strictly Kwaito Festival on Saturday in Mpumalanga.

The Kwaito star who was a part of the line-up at the event told TshisaLIVE that because he thought of Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini as a brother, he would always support him but said he wanted to see more artists in the entertainment industry receive the same support.

“It means a lot. We are brothers, we need to support each other. If something happens to our brother and he needs help, we're there for him. It can happen to anyone of us. There are a lot of brothers like him that the same thing can happen to them but we hadn't yet started this initiative,” he said.

Spikiri shared the advice he gave to the veteran star saying his situation was not unique and he could come back from it.

“I told Zola that he is a man, he must stand up, it happens. It's life, things like this happen, you stand up, dust yourself off and move on with life. Lucky for him, this is an opportunity for us to do something for him.”