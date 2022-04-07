Spikiri talks about his brother Zola 7 and how he's certain he will rise again
“I told Zola that he is a man, he must stand up, it happens,” said Spikiri.
Mandla Mofokeng, known to many as 'Spikiri' from the music group Trompies was excited to see the turnout for Zola 7 at the Strictly Kwaito Festival on Saturday in Mpumalanga.
The Kwaito star who was a part of the line-up at the event told TshisaLIVE that because he thought of Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini as a brother, he would always support him but said he wanted to see more artists in the entertainment industry receive the same support.
“It means a lot. We are brothers, we need to support each other. If something happens to our brother and he needs help, we're there for him. It can happen to anyone of us. There are a lot of brothers like him that the same thing can happen to them but we hadn't yet started this initiative,” he said.
Spikiri shared the advice he gave to the veteran star saying his situation was not unique and he could come back from it.
“I told Zola that he is a man, he must stand up, it happens. It's life, things like this happen, you stand up, dust yourself off and move on with life. Lucky for him, this is an opportunity for us to do something for him.”
Speaking of how he has been able to keep his livelihood afloat, Spikiri said he had been producing for renowned artists like the late ProKid, Kabelo Mabalane in the past years and was producing a lot of the music from the Kalawa Jazmee record label and Idols SA.
“I want to be remembered as one of the best producers in the world. I'm versatile.”
Spikiri says upcoming artists could learn from watching how legends in the entertainment industry conducted themselves throughout the years to establish their brands, maintain relevance, and not fall into the traps some of them did.
“You just have to respect your craft. I love my craft more than the word itself. You have to take care of yourself and make sure that you don't get involved in a lot of things. There are some things that you need to follow in this day, be humbled and respect your craft, work hard, and watch your behaviour out there, [it] means a lot. A lot can keep you going.”
