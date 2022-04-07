Theo Kgosinkwe and De Mogul SA reimagine iconic Tsonga hit 'Khombo Ra Mina'

Theo Kgosinkwe, singer, songwriter and member of the band Mafikizolo, and afro house DJ/producer Da Mogul have teamed up to remake the Paul Ndlovu classic Khombo Ra Mina. The collaboration marks the 5th Gallo Remixed single in the series to be released, adding an amapiano feel to the Tsonga disco hit.

Gallo Remixed celebrates the record label’s 95th birthday by reimagining treasured African songs from Gallo’s catalogue for a new generation; with executive producer Grammy award winning DJ/artist Black Coffee.

Kgosinkwe has always been inspired by Paul Ndluvo and grew up listening to the “Tsonga disco” hit Khombo Ra Mina. When Gallo Records approached him to be part of Gallo Remixed he could not think of a better song to rework into an amapiano track with the help of Oe Batla Kae creator De Mogul SA.

“I am honoured to be part of the Gallo remix catalogue reviving the songs that our fathers, uncles, sisters and brothers used to listen to,” said Kgosinkwe. “As a songwriter, singer and producer I found this project exciting as well as challenging to work on. I can't wait to hear the other reworked songs in the Gallo catalogue”.

De Mogul SA added: “It came as a surprise to me that Theo suggested we work on Gallo Remixed and I feel honoured as it could have been any other producer of Theo’s choice. Expectations are high for the remix because the original song by Paul Ndlovu is one of those timeless SA hits. We kept in mind that we did not want to lose the original nature of the song, but to reflect the current youthful sound, hence we made it amapiano.”

Click here to pre-save the song.