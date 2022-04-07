WATCH | Lip locking & butt grabbing! AKA & Nadia serve PDA on the socials

Now that their love affair is public, rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai have been spotted together at events and it seems they can't keep their hands off each other.

This time around their PDA is alive and well after a video of them went viral on social media. In the video, AKA grabs Nadia’s booty throughout a photo shoot where they posed endlessly.

The couple went to popular restaurant Konka in Soweto on Sunday. They flaunted their love for everyone to see and their chemistry could be seen and felt.

The video was shared on Twitter and the tweep said the pair's aura was matching.

“They gonna say it’s dr*gs again like dude isn’t supposed to love loudly ... he must remain calm at all times,” said one tweep in his mentions.

Nadia was wearing black thigh-high boots and AKA sported his laid back hip-hop swagger.