TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lip locking & butt grabbing! AKA & Nadia serve PDA on the socials

07 April 2022 - 13:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rappers Nadia Nakai and AKA couldn't get their hands off each other
Image: Nadia Nakai/ Instagram

Now that their love affair is public, rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai have been spotted together at events and it seems they can't keep their hands off each other. 

This time around their PDA is alive and well after a video of them went viral on social media. In the video, AKA grabs Nadia’s booty throughout a photo shoot where they posed endlessly. 

The couple went to popular restaurant Konka in Soweto on Sunday. They flaunted their love for everyone to see and their chemistry could be seen and felt.

The video was shared on Twitter and the tweep said the pair's aura was matching.

“They gonna say it’s dr*gs again like dude isn’t supposed to love loudly ... he must remain calm at all times,” said one tweep in his mentions.

Nadia was wearing black thigh-high boots and AKA sported his laid back hip-hop swagger.

This is not the first time the pair made public displays of affection.

In a recent video AKA and Nadia were getting cosy while AKA was performing and the pair shared a smooch on stage.

In the comment section some tweeps commended him for loving publicly while others were not impressed by the clip.

“When AKA loves he loves for real,” wrote one tweep.

“That poor girl died last year. Not even a year later he is ranting and raving with someone else. There is seriously something wrong with AKA,” wrote another tweep.

In the video shared on Twitter, AKA and Nadia were getting cosy while AKA was performing and the pair shared a smooch on stage.
