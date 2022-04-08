Lamiez Holworthy reflects on a time ‘things went from OK to really bad overnight’

Media personality Lamiez Holworthy recently opened up about how she barely gets time off between her work, but is grateful about what she has built 12 years later.

She is more than a DJ, and taking to her Facebook in a lengthy post she revealed between TV, radio, deejaying, philanthropic work and her other businesses and family she was tired.

“On social media, everything seems perfect and you’d swear I have it all. You’d also swear I got it easily but truth is, I don’t come from much. I initially wanted to study entertainment law but life happened and my family lost it all in my grade 11 year.”

The DJ, who is managed by her mother, opened up about her struggles and how her mom has been her rock.

“My mom was retrenched and wasn’t able to pay for my studies. Things went from OK to really bad overnight.

“My mom is, however, also the one who suggested I try deejaying because she knew how much I loved music and could see how frustrated I was sitting at home. This was late 2010 (I matriculated in 2009).”

She said it took more than a decade to built her brand with the help, support and sacrifices from her family.

“12 years later and my family’s sacrifices to sit in the dark a little longer so I could pursue my love for music is what pushes me to work as hard as I do.

“So while it looks easy, none of this came overnight. It took me — with the help of my mom who managed me from day one — 12 whole years to build,” she added.

Lamiez has never been one to shy away from admitting she needs time to rest.

Taking to social media in January after a successful run in the festive season, she lamented the fact that she was physically and mentally exhausted, and hinted at taking two weeks off work.

“I’m mentally and physically drained. I need at least two weeks to recharge and rest,” she wrote.

Read the full post here: