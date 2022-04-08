'Please don’t use words’ — This is the picture Trevor Noah wants at his funeral

Forget using his childhood picture or words describing how great he was when he was alive, comedian Trevor Noah wants people to show a snap of him with Korean group BTS at his funeral.

The SA-born comedian recently hosted the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, where internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee made history by bagging the award for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album Subconsciously.

While hosting, Trevor had a moment with the Korean boy band group and capture a picture of the moment.

“At my funeral, please don’t use words. Just show this pic. Well, I mean, if you have other angles of this moment feel free to use those as well,” Trevor joked with the hashtag “best night ever”.