Sarah Langa hits back at her #RHOLagos outfit trolls on the TL
She was styled by Rich Mnisi and said her look was about not wanting to conform
Sarah Langa has blown off “hate” for her Real Housewives of Lagos pink carpet look, saying its OK if tweeps didn't get her look because she didn't expect everyone to get it.
Media personality Bonang Matheba hosted the event in Sandton on Thursday evening celebrating the Nigerian take on the popular franchise.
Taking to her Twitter after receiving a backlash for her outfit, Sarah said she understood why most people didn't get her look.
“RHOL look — I completely get why it's not easy to get it. Individuality and intellectualising beauty is uncomfortable,” she tweeted.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday evening at the event, Langa said fashion was all about self-expression.
“It is just about expressing yourself I guess. It's the way I express myself, I've always found fashion as a form of expression,especially because I'm not a very vocal person. I find fashion to be a platform where I can get people to understand who I am or the phase that I'm going through or a place I'm at in my life. That's why it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with anyone's opinion because it's a very personal conversation, a very personal take on the expression.”
I completely get why is not easy to get it. Individuality and intellectualizing beauty is uncomfortable.— Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga) April 8, 2022
Sarah was styled by Rich Mnisi and she said her look was about her not wanting to conform or blend in into the norm of what red carpet looks are expected to be.
“I think it's about pushing boundaries and versatility and also just putting yourself in an uncomfortable position . I love Rich and I love from a creative standpoint his opinion and his take on fashion and also how he expresses himself in a fashion sense.”
“I find it is really global because it is different and unique. Seeing everyone kind of look alike you lose your identity because if you really want to be true to who you, are you end up standing out and it takes a lot of bravery and courage to do that,” she added.
More red carpet events are being held after a long hiatus due to Covid-19 and Tweeps have taken out their X-ray vision to critique the looks.
DBN Gogo took to Twitter to explain to her followers the difference between critique and shading
“Comments and bashing are two different things. Disliking something and being straight up rude and hurtful are two different things. You won’t like everything and that’s fine. How you bring that across is the different. Nobody must accept anyone's bulls**it. I definitely won’t.”
This is the second most talked about event followed by one that broke the internet late in March when Netflix pulled out all the stops to celebrate the second season of Bridgerton with an exclusive gathering of Johannesburg’s A-listers, dubbing it “A Bridgerton Affair with an African flair”.
I wish you guys could keep ur negative opinions to yourself especially when people are content and happy with how they’ve presented. You’ll never control how anyone looks. You can however control your mouths.— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) April 7, 2022
