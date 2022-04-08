Sarah Langa hits back at her #RHOLagos outfit trolls on the TL

Sarah Langa has blown off “hate” for her Real Housewives of Lagos pink carpet look, saying its OK if tweeps didn't get her look because she didn't expect everyone to get it.

Media personality Bonang Matheba hosted the event in Sandton on Thursday evening celebrating the Nigerian take on the popular franchise.

Taking to her Twitter after receiving a backlash for her outfit, Sarah said she understood why most people didn't get her look.

“RHOL look — I completely get why it's not easy to get it. Individuality and intellectualising beauty is uncomfortable,” she tweeted.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday evening at the event, Langa said fashion was all about self-expression.

“It is just about expressing yourself I guess. It's the way I express myself, I've always found fashion as a form of expression,especially because I'm not a very vocal person. I find fashion to be a platform where I can get people to understand who I am or the phase that I'm going through or a place I'm at in my life. That's why it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with anyone's opinion because it's a very personal conversation, a very personal take on the expression.”