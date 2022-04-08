WATCH | Teary Cassper Nyovest shares his final encounter with Riky Rick

When someone dies most people replay their last moments with the deceased while others harbour regrets, and Cassper Nyovest is no exception after the death of Riky Rick.

Its been less than two months since Riky Rick died and in an interview with Siya Metane from SlikourOnLife, Cassper Nyovest shared a moment of the last time they spoke, especially as things were a little tricky between them.

“He sent me a message, I didn’t reply, and then we met in Polokwane. He had just performed and then I performed.”

Cassper said he tried to duck so that Riky wouldn't spot him.

Cassper added that Riky started complimenting him on his performance and tried to make small talk, which he wasn’t interested in engaging in.

“After a while, you know, I can’t just stay angry the whole conversation. I start engaging and I speak to him ... Then he says, ’Eish, I’m gonna be out. But don’t worry you’re gonna be fine, hold it down.’ That was the last time I spoke to Riky.”