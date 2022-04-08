×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Teary Cassper Nyovest shares his final encounter with Riky Rick

08 April 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest said his last conversation with Riky Rick was brief.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

When someone dies most people replay their last moments with the deceased while others harbour regrets, and Cassper Nyovest is no exception after the death of Riky Rick.

Its been less than two months since Riky Rick died and in an interview with Siya Metane from SlikourOnLife, Cassper Nyovest shared a moment of the last time they spoke, especially as things were a little tricky between them. 

“He sent me a message, I didn’t reply, and then we met in Polokwane. He had just performed and then I performed.”

Cassper said he tried to duck so that Riky wouldn't spot him. 

Cassper added that Riky started complimenting him on his performance and tried to make small talk, which he wasn’t interested in engaging in.

“After a while, you know, I can’t just stay angry the whole conversation. I start engaging and I speak to him ... Then he says, ’Eish, I’m gonna be out. But don’t worry you’re gonna be fine, hold it down.’ That was the last time I spoke to Riky.”

Cassper got candid a month ago about his grief after Riky was laid to rest, saying he regrets thinking he had more time with Riky.

In his Instagram caption accompanying a video of one of his performances at the weekend at which he performed Stay Shining  — one of Riky's hit songs in which he featured — Cassper admitted he was broken that he would never get a chance to get his bestie back.

“I'm going to miss you ma n*gga...

“I thought we had time. I can’t say I don’t regret wasting it, but I have to come to terms with it at some point. Until we meet again ...  stay shining. #RipRikyRick

