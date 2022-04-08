×

TshisaLIVE

'What a painful loss' — SA weighs in on Senzo Meyiwa Netflix documentary

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 April 2022 - 13:48
Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo.Netflix has released a docu-series about his life and death.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South Africans have flooded social media with reaction to the release of a Netflix documentary about slain former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo was shot dead in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend singer and actress Kelly Khumalo.

The five-part series was announced last month and promised to delve into the murder.

It also explores the accounts of eyewitnesses and how it took eight years for the alleged hitmen to go on trial. 

The series features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, advocate Gerrie Nel, Meyiwa’s family members and Sunday Times reporter Graeme Hoskins.

The doccie takes a rollercoaster ride through the years after his death, but we won't spoil it further.

The series is already among the most popular on the service and has sparked a huge conversation online.

Here are some of the reactions to the show on social media:

