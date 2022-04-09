'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for #CassperVsNaak celeb clash

The time has finally come for the much anticipated Celeb City boxing match between rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician Naakmusiq.

Veteran broadcaster Robert Marawa and media personality Minnie Dlamini were announced as the official commentators for the boxing match at the Sun City Superbowl.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the fight, Marawa said the sport has more to do with technique than physique.

In the build-up to the big fight tweeps have been split about who would be the last man standing basing their judgment on the height and weight of the duo.

“You could have eight packs not even a six pack and you will be beaten by somebody with no pack. Boxing is all about technique and we've seen it in world boxing. Tyson Fury is one of a few — he hardly has any definition in his body but the fact is that he wins all of his boxing bouts. That is why I'm saying to people it's dangerous. This is not a weightlifting tournament, this is not a six-pack tournament. It's boxing. It's about technique, it's about endurance. It's the longer it goes, how much tank do you have?” he explained.

Marawa said the fight taking place on Saturday night at Sun City should serve as a wake-up call for Boxing SA.

“Boxing needed something like this. The absurd thing is that you've got musicians that are the main bout, you have professional boxers that are curtain raisers for musicians. Never heard of that but at the end of the day, it's about seeing all the sponsors here who are saying they are willing to put money into the event, because it's boxing.”

The renowned broadcaster said the event has brought to SA the kind of showpiece event that is needed in the sporting code.

“That's how Las Vegas became Las Vegas because it's a showpiece event and the more you see such big and high-end sponsors coming in, Boxing SA needs to catch a wake-up because if they are fast asleep right now they need to allow the alarm clock to ring.”

TshisaLIVE conducted a poll earlier on Saturday and rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be leading the pack, with tweeps more convinced he would take this one home.

Who is Robert Marawa's money on? A question he was not ready to answer but instead gave his perspective and proof that the night could go in favour of either of the two. It's not set in stone.

“From a boxing perspective if you are a purist you would go for someone who has a Manny Pacquiao approach, which is Cassper Nyovest. He has trained hard — he has lost a lot of weight in the process.

“I think Naak has taken a strategic step of not being too vocal, not being too much in the media space, so he could be a danger because if Cassper is exposed in any stage and a straight hook to the jaw could end the night for Cassper. But Cassper has a plan and he wants to work and finish it in the first round but they have six rounds to make it.”

