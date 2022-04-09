'He's going to be the winner' — Cassper's mother rooting for her baby boy
As fans waited with bated breath for the boxing fight between rapper Cassper Nyovest and musician Naakmusiq on Saturday night, TshisaLIVE spoke to Cassper's mother Muziki Phoolo who expressed her excitement at watching her son “resuscitate” the sport of boxing.
The rapper's mother said she thought the boxing match was a great idea, much needed to bring the boxing sport back into trending conversations.
Asked about the turnout and the hype around the event, Cassper's mom said after having been forced to adjust their lives to living through a pandemic, she felt people deserved to go out and experience quality entertainment.
She added that she went to say a prayer with the rapper backstage.
“I just prayed with him. I don't know boxing, so I don't know how to advise or anything. I initially didn't even want to attend but later I just received it and 'Lord, let your will be done'.”
“I believe he's going to be victorious today. He trained well, he prepared for this, he cannot lose. He's going to be the winner.”
Cassper's mom said she loved the fact that there was no real “animosity” between Cassper and Naakmusiq, saying while they were competitive the spirit was fun.
She touched on the failed fight between Cassper and fellow rapper AKA, saying she agreed with Cassper's father who ended up advising him not to fight AKA.
“I was also not for the idea (of Cassper and AKA's fight),” she said before adding that she felt there were too many emotions.
