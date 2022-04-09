'I think the beast in him is gonna come out' — DJ Tira bets on Naakmusiq for the Celeb City clash
DJ Tira is betting on his brother Naakmusiq who is also signed under his record label Afrotainment for the Celeb City boxing clash.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said fans were in for a surprise where Naakmusiq was concerned.
“Naak is my brother, and I believe he's got a super fighting spirit and I think the beast in him is gonna come out today in the ring. It's a sport and in a sport someone wins and someone loses and I have a feeling today that Naak is gonna win.”
“I've seen him prepare, I went to the gym for a short while, we kept it under wraps and we did not want to talk too much. Everything is gonna unfold just now.
DJ Tira also responded to the flak that the musician received on Twitter after the duo were officially weighed ahead of the match as per boxing regulations.
“I must say he didn't really look that fit and in shape. I believe that maybe he could've worked harder but I believe that's what he is comfortable with, that's what he is going with. But in the ring its all about who is strong and who can deliver the punches and have a fighting spirit and I believe that Naak can kick some a**s.”
While the one camp is confident that the musician is gonna bag this one, Cassper Nyovest's best friend Carpo seemed confident and said the rapper had already won the match.
“Obviously Cass is gonna win. Cass is gonna knock him out. I told him today, that I don't think he needs luck because he has already won. He has been training so hard, and I think what was happening has been amazing.
"First it was the Dome, the stadiums now he is filling up arenas. It's one of the greatest things ever. I'm inspired as one of his friends. That's why I always tell people Cassper is my role model because he is a hard worker and in the ring he is a hard worker also. He is going to beat that homie out.”