'I think the beast in him is gonna come out' — DJ Tira bets on Naakmusiq for the Celeb City clash

DJ Tira is betting on his brother Naakmusiq who is also signed under his record label Afrotainment for the Celeb City boxing clash.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said fans were in for a surprise where Naakmusiq was concerned.

“Naak is my brother, and I believe he's got a super fighting spirit and I think the beast in him is gonna come out today in the ring. It's a sport and in a sport someone wins and someone loses and I have a feeling today that Naak is gonna win.”

“I've seen him prepare, I went to the gym for a short while, we kept it under wraps and we did not want to talk too much. Everything is gonna unfold just now.

DJ Tira also responded to the flak that the musician received on Twitter after the duo were officially weighed ahead of the match as per boxing regulations.

“I must say he didn't really look that fit and in shape. I believe that maybe he could've worked harder but I believe that's what he is comfortable with, that's what he is going with. But in the ring its all about who is strong and who can deliver the punches and have a fighting spirit and I believe that Naak can kick some a**s.”