‘It’s no longer about content and personality’ — Ntsiki Mazwai on the state of radio in Mzansi

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her views on the state of the radio industry in Mzansi.

The new radio year starting April 1 saw stations announcing new line-ups and introducing new additions, and the controversial poet and musician took to her timeline to weigh in on the changes.

Ntsiki claimed stations were hiring based on affiliation and not talent.

“Radio has gone down because it's no longer about content and personality. They are hiring their friends who have names but no talent,” she wrote.

Responding a local Twitter user naming Power 98.7's #POWERUp show as the best breakfast slot on radio, Ntsiki referred to MacG's Podcast and Chill being the biggest show in the broadcasting space.

“When something is doing well, there is hype. Like Podcast and Chill. ”