‘It’s no longer about content and personality’ — Ntsiki Mazwai on the state of radio in Mzansi
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her views on the state of the radio industry in Mzansi.
The new radio year starting April 1 saw stations announcing new line-ups and introducing new additions, and the controversial poet and musician took to her timeline to weigh in on the changes.
Ntsiki claimed stations were hiring based on affiliation and not talent.
“Radio has gone down because it's no longer about content and personality. They are hiring their friends who have names but no talent,” she wrote.
Responding a local Twitter user naming Power 98.7's #POWERUp show as the best breakfast slot on radio, Ntsiki referred to MacG's Podcast and Chill being the biggest show in the broadcasting space.
“When something is doing well, there is hype. Like Podcast and Chill. ”
When something is doing well, there is hype.... Like podcast and chill....... Only you know about the breakfast show being hot it looks like 👀 https://t.co/3ViN2FJLm2— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) April 4, 2022
Radio on south Africa has gone down because it's no longer about content and personality....... They are hiring their friends who have names but no talent.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) April 3, 2022
Kaya959's Sizwe Dhlomo also weighed in on the new line-ups.
Sizwe recently found himself at the top of Mzansi trends when reacting to the SABC releasing a statement on social media confirming its changes.
“Why do radio heads make it so awkward when they change a line-up? Just tell the affected parties, damn! People have lives to plan. It’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.