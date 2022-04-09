×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘It’s no longer about content and personality’ — Ntsiki Mazwai on the state of radio in Mzansi

09 April 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on the state of radio stations in Mzansi.
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on the state of radio stations in Mzansi.
Image: Twitter

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her views on the state of the radio industry in Mzansi. 

The new radio year starting April 1 saw stations announcing new line-ups and  introducing new additions, and the controversial poet and musician took to her timeline to weigh in on the changes.

Ntsiki claimed stations were hiring based on affiliation and not talent. 

“Radio has gone down because it's no longer about content and personality. They are hiring their friends who have names but no talent,” she wrote.

Responding a local Twitter user naming Power 98.7's #POWERUp show as the best breakfast slot on radio, Ntsiki referred to MacG's Podcast and Chill being the biggest show in the broadcasting space.

“When something is doing well, there is hype. Like Podcast and Chill. ”

Kaya959's Sizwe Dhlomo also weighed in on the new line-ups. 

Sizwe recently found himself at the top of Mzansi trends when reacting to the SABC releasing a statement on social media confirming its changes. 

“Why do radio heads make it so awkward when they change a line-up? Just tell the affected parties, damn! People have lives to plan. It’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter.” 

Siv Ngesi, Ntsiki Mazwai and others weigh in on Sibongile Mani’s sentence

"Who deposited the money? This is a cover up and a little girl is being abused," tweeted Ntsiki Mazwai.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I’ve never thought Beyoncé is pretty’ — Ntsiki Mazwai shakes the table

"Make-up and weaves is not my standard of beauty sthandwa sam," she said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntsiki Mazwai drags celebs for participating in ‘Bridgerton’ event

Ntsiki Mazwai slams claims she was jealous about not being invited to the event, saying she had no desire to be part of it.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntsiki Mazwai talks about supporting GBV victims, activism and losing court cases

"There are women out there who need me to use my voice."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It's just out of character' — Zola Hashatsi urges SK Khoza to contact him ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  3. #BBM's Themba starts GoFundMe page after losing the competition TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We’re all incredibly proud' — Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  5. Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...