Robot Boii, Sipho promise to bring the lighthearted side at #CelebCity clash
“We are just here to bring the funny and the humour.”
The two commentators of the Celeb City boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ are bringing all the humour and fun that's needed as Mzansi witnesses one of the biggest bouts to take place this year.
Robot Boii and Sipho made their debut as commentators at the Fame vs Clout match between rapper Nyovest and controversial YouTuber Slik Talk.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Robot Boii said he felt good about the night.
“I'm honoured man. We build relationships in the industry to be at such places and to know both competitors, I think it's a cool thing. ... I think it's just great to see sports meet entertainment at an event that the country can look forward to. We've been seeing everything else that's a norm, and this is something quite different and unique.”
He said this time around his contribution would be more defined.
“I think with regards to the first one, everything I was saying was going out mostly to streaming and not the people present and we were also too excited and we couldn't believe that it was actually happening so our minds were part of the excitement.
"So I think now we will engage more with the people that are listening to us and just bring out the humour and the content. I think that's why myself and Sipho are here. We are just here to bring the funny and the humour.”
Real Talk… #CelebCity is giving Las Vegas Vibes pic.twitter.com/YgrAJNQNXn— Roboto x3 (@Robot_Boii) April 9, 2022
Sipho Muchindu from Microwave Boys will be at Robot Boii's side on the night.
“I am a fan of boxing and in SA I can't remember the last time we spoke about boxing or had like a Baby Jake like back in the day ... and we need those and we do have great fighters in the country and they are not given a platform.
"There's not much investment in boxing so to see this I hope it's something that ignites that passion in SA.”
We created something exciting. Big shout out to everybody involved behind the scenes and the sponsors. I pray for no fatal injuries tonight. The boxing has commenced on channel 209 on Dstv. Need the whole of Africa 2 tune in as we make history with #CelebCity #CassperVsNaakMusiq— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 9, 2022
Sipho said this fight might just open doors for more collaborations in showbiz.
“It's absolutely amazing to be a part of this. I think what Cass is doing is very much needed. I think locally we need entertainment like this. We need more collaborative efforts from people in the industry because we can't be crying about wanting entertainment and nobody is taking the initiative.
"Shout out to NaakMusiQ for agreeing to be apart of it because this is what we want. I hope they put on a show. I mean history is being made today. We've never seen anything like it or at least locally. It's like a world-class event. They are going full on. Also I'm happy to see this unfold.”
