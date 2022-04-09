Robot Boii, Sipho promise to bring the lighthearted side at #CelebCity clash

The two commentators of the Celeb City boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ are bringing all the humour and fun that's needed as Mzansi witnesses one of the biggest bouts to take place this year.

Robot Boii and Sipho made their debut as commentators at the Fame vs Clout match between rapper Nyovest and controversial YouTuber Slik Talk.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Robot Boii said he felt good about the night.

“I'm honoured man. We build relationships in the industry to be at such places and to know both competitors, I think it's a cool thing. ... I think it's just great to see sports meet entertainment at an event that the country can look forward to. We've been seeing everything else that's a norm, and this is something quite different and unique.”

He said this time around his contribution would be more defined.

“I think with regards to the first one, everything I was saying was going out mostly to streaming and not the people present and we were also too excited and we couldn't believe that it was actually happening so our minds were part of the excitement.

"So I think now we will engage more with the people that are listening to us and just bring out the humour and the content. I think that's why myself and Sipho are here. We are just here to bring the funny and the humour.”