WATCH | ‘I love this’ — MaMkhize kicks off birthday celebrations with a bang

Reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize celebrated her birthday earlier this week, saying she feels like a teenagerl.

The Kwa MaMkhize star took to her Instagram to kick of her day by giving her followers a tour of a room filled with balloons and flowers to celebrate her trip around the sun.

Saying she was surprised by the elaborate and beautiful décor, MaMkhize said while she usually doesn't like surprises she loved the aesthetic of the room and it was a great way to kick off celebrations.

“And so it begins. I’m not a fan of surprises. This one really caught me off guard but I love it. Thank you.!”

Refusing to divulge her age, Shauwn said she believed one is only as old as he or she feels, and for her that age is 16.

“Happy sweet 16 to me (as the saying goes, you are as young as you feel). Thank you Lord for another year of life, blessings, family, love and, most of all, thank you for second chances,” she wrote.

Watch the video below: